Splash Pad update
The Splash Pad is coming. Finally. Our hope is to have it up and running by the end of August, weather permitting. The project was delayed because of potential liability and indemnification issues between the city and the original contractor. The long and the short of it was that the past contractor wanted the city to indemnify them against any and all current and future liability that might arise regarding the project. Ohio law basically does not allow a municipality to do this, unless it sets aside money to pay for any – READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S HERALD, on newsstands now.