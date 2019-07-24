Attention All Leopard Fans!
Annual Athletic Booster Club Drive –
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 will be the annual Leopard Athletic Booster Fund Drive. Louisville Leopard Student Athletes will be canvasing the City and Township selling Booster Patron memberships. The cost is $10. All proceeds support our student athletes and their athletic programs. Your $10 will put your name in our Fall program as a Proud Leopard supporter. Please help us support our fine athletes. See you Wednesday evening, July 31st. If you are not home on July 31st, you may also become a patron at Beatty’s Sports on or before August 7th.