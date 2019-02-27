The Louisville Herald

Comprehensive Planning Versus Strategic Planning

by CITY MANAGER LARRY COLLINS

In February 2016, The City of Louisville adopted a new comprehensive plan for the community. Today, we are embarking on the development of a strategic plan for the City. Many have asked me to explain the difference between the two, believing that they are actually one in the same. They are not. In the broadest sense, a comprehensive plan is primarily a policy document designed to guide a community’s future growth regarding community development. A strategic plan helps to set priorities for action in defined areas of importance. It also fixes timelines and personal accountability for accomplishing the strategic priorities, commonly expressed as goals.

February 27th, 2019

