Louisville Christian Church Minister celebrating 30 years

Louisville Christian Church will celebrate “30 Years of Blessings” at an open house for Rick & Holly Brown to be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Louisville Christian Church from 2–4 pm. 1800 S. Chapel Street.

The community is invited to come and share in the celebration.

Rick Brown attended Cincinnati Bible College, obtaining his B.A. in Christian Ministry. He also received his Master’s Degree in Christian Ministry from Malone University in 2007. His ministry began at a church in Glenrock, Wyoming and then to a church in Hartford, Connecticut. In January 1989 Rick preached his first sermon at Louisville Christian Church, where he continues as Senior Minister.

