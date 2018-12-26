Light-Up Louisville
Light-Up Louisville was an outstanding community event this year. The weather was great and the crowd size overwhelming. What a great way to kick-off the holiday season! Believe it or not, the planning committee has met already to begin planning next year’s festivities. Their aim is to make it even bigger and better than this year. That’s a tall order, but…
— Herald readers would have been able to read the entire article from City Manager Collins in the Dec. 20th Herald. To subscribe to the Herald, call 330-875-5610 M-F 9:30-5 p.m.