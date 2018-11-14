Downtown Assessment Report

FROM THE DESK OF CITY MANAGER LARRY COLLINS

The Downtown Assessment Resource Team Report (DART), prepared by Heritage Ohio, is in. You can find the full report on the city’s web page. Heritage Ohio is an organization that helps communities with their efforts to revitalize their downtown. They are part of a larger national network that does the same. We have engaged Heritage Ohio to assist us and will become a member of their organization as we move forward with this endeavor in Louisville. One of their first actions was to bring in a team of professionals to evaluate the current state of our downtown and make recommendations for its revitalization.

