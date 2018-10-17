A New Name, but the same great shakes

The former Healthy Star, downtown Louisville, has been reopened with new ownership, a new name and a new focus. After dropping 36 pounds herself, in 2014, Misty Shaheen had been working with private clients from her home, in Canton, helping them do the same.

She is also the former Health and Wellness Director of The Salvation Army, of Canton. One day, in late August, just one day before Healthy Star closed it’s doors, Misty got a phone call about the possible sale of the business and operations.

Misty and her husband, Joe, decided Louisville was the perfect place for the healthy, active community they wanted to create.

Now open, under a new name, West Side Nutrition, Joe and Misty Shaheen are the new owners of the healthy nutrition store in Louisville. Serving energizing teas and over 50 flavors of —READ MORE in this week’s Herald, on newsstands now.

