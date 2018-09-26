Constitution Week
From the Desk of City Manager Larry Collins
What a great week of festivities celebrating our heritage as Ohio's Constitution Town. My thanks to the committee and all of the other volunteers and sponsors in our community that put in hundreds of hours of planning, labor and fiscal resources that made last week the success it was. Celebrations like this are invaluable for bringing us together and re-enforcing our collective sense of community. Congratulations to the new Constitution Queen and her court and to all who participated in the pageant. And how about the parade! The weather