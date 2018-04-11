Louisville Police and Fire Departments join Constitution Cancer Crushers Challenge
Challenge Accepted! Brave The Shave!
Three members of the Constitution Cancer Crushers visited Louisville Fire Department Tuesday afternoon to meet with Louisville’s Police Chief Andy Turowski and Louisville Fire Chief Rod Bordner. Clay’s mom Krista introduced the team members who then told the Chiefs about their fight against pediatric cancer. People can sign up to be volunteers to raise donations . . . Story in this week’s Herald.