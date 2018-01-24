Wall on alley behind Old General Store collapses

“Jan. 23: A building wall collapsed in downtown Louisville this morning. The wall located on the west side of the alley north of Main St. where was formerly the Old General Store had been inspected on Dec. 26th by George Kent, backup Stark County Building Official. Stark Co. Building Official Angela Cavanaugh also had viewed the building at the location. In a letter from Angela Cavanaugh, RA, Chief Building Official, Stark County Building Department to Louisville Zoning’s Jim Courtney on Dec. 27th, it was stated” . . . READ MORE IN THE JAN. 25th Herald, on newsstands now.

January 24th, 2018 | article link | tagged community | Comments are currently closed.