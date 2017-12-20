A Night on the Red Carpet
The 2018 Constitution Queen’s Ball has been scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. at the Louisville Elementary School. Join Queen Caroline and her Royal Court at a star-studded event for boys and girls. Tickets are available for pre-sale for $10.00 each online at www.eventbrite. com/e/2018-constitution-
The evening will be filled with games and dancing, food, the ever fun cake walk, basket raffles and Paparazzi Photo Shoot. Tickets make a great stocking-stuffer for Christmas! Plan on attending now and avoid the rush!