A Night on the Red Carpet

Caroline Gatta
Constitution Queen Caroline Gatta

The 2018 Constitution Queen’s Ball has been scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2018 from 6-9 p.m. at the Louisville Elementary School. Join Queen Caroline and her Royal Court at a star-studded event for boys and girls. Tickets are available for pre-sale for $10.00 each online at www.eventbrite. com/e/2018-constitution-queens-ball-a-night-on-the-red-carpet-tickets-40077073606 or from the Queen and Court members.

The evening will be filled with games and dancing, food, the ever fun cake walk, basket raffles and Paparazzi Photo Shoot. Tickets make a great stocking-stuffer for Christmas! Plan on attending now and avoid the rush!

December 20th, 2017 | article link | tagged , | Comments are currently closed.

