THREADS OF HOPE are handmade crafts sold to help protect children in the Philippines from exploitation. Your purchase provides dignity, income and hope to families in need. Shayelyn Agnos (above) said to use her name in the link at threadsofhope.com.ph to help her in her efforts She was recently at the Paradise Church Craft Show in Louisville.

November 8th, 2017 | article link | Comments are currently closed.