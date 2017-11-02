Juilliard 3rd Space Gallery Scavenger Hunt

The Louisville Herald

The Juilliard 3rd Space Gallery’s latest interactive Art installation was Tim Burton’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.’ It involved a Scavenger Hunt with collaboration of local businesses in Canton, East Canton and Louisville. The characters were created by the Gallery’s Give and Take participants. Scavenger participants that found all eight of the characters and took a selfie with them all would be entered for a drawing to win prizes. The drawing will be Friday, Nov.3rd at the Gallery. One of the Scavenger Hunt Groups chose to do the hunt instead of Trick or Treating on Sunday (photo above). “We skipped trick or treat, bought candy, put on Nightmare before Christmas sound track and did the scavenger hunt in a warm van. Thanks for putting this together.” The Juilliard 3rd Space Gallery was happy to provide this fun Art opportunity. We are so glad so many chose to participate.

