The Louisville Herald

Your Louisville, Ohio News Source Since 1887

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170, Louisville, OH 44641 330•875•5610

«

Blindness has not kept Lorrie Stillo from becoming a Runner

Lorrie Stillo
Lorrie Stillo (left) with Angie Gill. (SLATER RAUB PHOTO)

by SLATER RAUB

I met area residents Lorrie Stillo and Angie Gill on a beautiful October afternoon jogging through Metzger Park connected by a tether. Lorrie is a former Fairhope kindergarten teacher who communicates with her phone/computer using an accessibility feature called VoiceOver that that will read written text out loud and a dictation feature that translates a voice into written text.

According to Stillo, “I started – [Story in the 11-23-17 Herald]

November 22nd, 2017 | article link | tagged , , | Comments are currently closed.

Links

Recent Articles

Older Articles

The Louisville Herald, Inc.

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170

Louisville, OH 44641

(330) 875-5610

Open 9–5 M–F

NFIB represents the interest of small and independent business owners before federal and state legislative and executive branches of government. As a matter of policy, NFIB does not endorse or promote the products and services of its members.

Privacy and Return Policies

All information submitted to The Louisville Herald is for use solely by The Herald and will not be sold or transmitted to any other entity.

The price of a subscription includes a $10 non-refundable circulation administrative fee. If a subscription is canceled, a refund will be based on the pro-rated weeks remaining in the subscription, less the $10 fee.

All subscriptions are for a weekly newspaper.

© 2017   The Louisville Herald | Powered by WordPress | Log in