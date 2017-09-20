Naturalization Ceremony in Louisville

On Friday, September 15th, the Constitution Committee was proud to once again have the Naturalization Ceremony as a part of the Commemoration Program at the Louisville Middle School. The seventh and eighth grade classes were present for this occasion along with the families of the new citizens and many other guests.

There were 15 individuals and they came from 11 different countries. Louis Giavasis, Stark County Clerk of Courts, led the admission hearing for petitioners and the Oath of Allegiance. The Honorable Taryn L. Heath, Judge of Stark County Commons Pleas Court, presided over the ceremony. Judge Heath explained what these petitioners have to do to become new citizens—they study and they have 100 questions that they peruse. At testing time they are given 10 of those and must get six right to pass the test. She urged all the students and adults to go out on the Naturalization Web Site to take this test.

The program also included the introduction of the Constitution Essay Winners by Martha Bell and we were entertained by the Louis-

