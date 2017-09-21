Dria Spencer Competing In Broken Skull Challenge

On October 3rd, Dria Spencer of Louisville will be starring on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull challenge on CMT as an elite female competitor. Dria grew up in Louisville where she played volleyball, cheered, and ran track. She is currently attending Malone University where she is majoring in exercise science.

Dria was initially chosen out of hundreds of applicants in the nation for the show because of her elite level of fitness and high level Crossfit background. She was also chosen because she overcame two ACL injuries that took her out of pursuing college sports. Dria chose to not let these injuries dictate her athlete career so she worked to overcome them, but not through college sports as she always imagined.

After working to recover and coming back better than she was before, Dria aims to be an inspiration for athletes who are going through injury or adversity.

