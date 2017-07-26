The Louisville Herald

Your Louisville, Ohio News Source Since 1887

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170, Louisville, OH 44641 330•875•5610

«

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The leaders of departments in Louisville just won’t give up. They continue to put issues on the ballot over and over again even though the community votes them down. Where are they finding the funds to keep doing this? Libraries are great, but we already have a fine one. The schools are in great shape and the teachers’ salaries are at an all time high. Yet they continue to put these levies on the ballot thinking that eventually they’ll wear us down and we’ll give in. They run misleading articles in the media where there are no means of rebuttal. By all means VOTE, but be an intelligent voter. A lot of citizens aren’t even aware of the pending elections. A special election on 8/8/2017 for 1.8 mill – 10 year levy for the library and 11/7/2017 for a 5.0 mill levy for the schools.

Don’t give in or give up the ship!!

Ray Fuller

July 26th, 2017 | article link | tagged , | Comments are currently closed.

Links

Recent Articles

Older Articles

The Louisville Herald, Inc.

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170

Louisville, OH 44641

(330) 875-5610

Open 9–5 M–F

NFIB represents the interest of small and independent business owners before federal and state legislative and executive branches of government. As a matter of policy, NFIB does not endorse or promote the products and services of its members.

Privacy and Return Policies

All information submitted to The Louisville Herald is for use solely by The Herald and will not be sold or transmitted to any other entity.

The price of a subscription includes a $10 non-refundable circulation administrative fee. If a subscription is canceled, a refund will be based on the pro-rated weeks remaining in the subscription, less the $10 fee.

All subscriptions are for a weekly newspaper.

Free sudoku by SudokuPuzz

© 2017   The Louisville Herald | Powered by WordPress | Log in