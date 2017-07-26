LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The leaders of departments in Louisville just won’t give up. They continue to put issues on the ballot over and over again even though the community votes them down. Where are they finding the funds to keep doing this? Libraries are great, but we already have a fine one. The schools are in great shape and the teachers’ salaries are at an all time high. Yet they continue to put these levies on the ballot thinking that eventually they’ll wear us down and we’ll give in. They run misleading articles in the media where there are no means of rebuttal. By all means VOTE, but be an intelligent voter. A lot of citizens aren’t even aware of the pending elections. A special election on 8/8/2017 for 1.8 mill – 10 year levy for the library and 11/7/2017 for a 5.0 mill levy for the schools.

Don’t give in or give up the ship!!

Ray Fuller

July 26th, 2017 | article link | tagged community, school | Comments are currently closed.