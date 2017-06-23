Miracles Happen!

Sarah Clapper crowned Miss Ohio 2017

The 70th Anniversary of the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program state pageant was held at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield June 15, 16, and 17. 2012 LHS graduate Sarah Clapper was in attendance competing as the local titleholder Miss Clayland, which was held in Urichsville, OH last September. The 19 contestants competed in five phases of competition, with the scarlet flight competing in Talent and On-Stage Question on Thursday, and Evening Gown and Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit on Friday. The gray flight competed in Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit and Evening Gown on Thursday, and Talent and On-Stage Question on Friday. Sarah Clapper was the only contestant to win Preliminary Awards on two nights, Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit on Thursday, and Talent on Friday, earning her a $500 scholarship each night. She also was awarded a $250 scholarship for the Spirit of Mowana… FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK’S HERALD

