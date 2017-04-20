Paradise Youth Invite All to Participate in Project Hope

A hunger awareness sleep-out will be held by the Jr. and Sr. High Youth Groups at Paradise United Church of Christ the weekend of April 21-23. The youth will learn first-hand the impact of being hungry and perhaps homeless when they participate in what they call “Project Hope.” This is their 7th Annual Project Hope event.

During this three-day event, the youth have three goals: 1.) To raise community awareness that many families in Louisville do not have enough food; 2.) To ask the citizens of Louisville to step up to the plate and donate what they can of non-perishable food items, toiletries, and paper products; and 3.) To realize that as Christians, they have an obligation to help others.

The youth hope to collect 1,000 items that they will give to the Community Cupboard and Hope Outreach Ministries, but they need the help of all Louisville citizens. To get the attention of the community, the youth and chaperones will be sleeping in shelters made of cardboard boxes or tents, cooking their meals outside, creating their own entertainment with games of bygone days, and encouraging passersby to help them meet their goal.

Currently, the Louisville Community Cupboard distributes food twice a month to more than 150 families. In tough economic times, the demand for food has increased noticeably, and the Cupboard is scrambling to meet that demand. Likewise, Hope Outreach Ministries – located at 2354 Mahoning Rd NE, Canton OH 44705, is a place of great need that Paradise Church offers support to.

The Jr. and Sr. High Youth Group believes that neighbors should help neighbors much in the way that Jesus said, “I was hungry and you gave me food.” For these young people, the real message of “Project Hope” is that people care.

You can drop off your non-perishable food and household donations any time during this sleep-out at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main Street, Louisville. Stop by to witness their enthusiasm and to see how they are doing with this “Project Hope.”

All area youth are invited to come and take part in any or all activities the weekend of April 21-23. Contact the church office at 330-875-2677 or Youth Director Barb Foutz at 330-581-9506 for more details. Parental permission forms are required.

