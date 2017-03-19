The Louisville Herald

Louisville Seniors capture All-American Honors

track seniors
Nick Chaplik, Noah Murray, Noah Chaplik and Zach Fresenko in New York after placing 5th in the nation.

On Saturday, March 11th Zach Fresenko, Noah Chaplik, Noah Murray and Nick Chaplik traveled to New York City and participated in the New Balance Indoor National Meet held at the famous Armory Track, home of the Millrose Games.

The boys entered the race ranked 9th but came out with a 5th place finish in an outstanding time of 7:50.95. Their time was about one second faster than the outdoor school record the quartet set last spring. The team beat out fellow Ohio teams Thomas Worthington and Wadsworth, who both beat the Leopards in last week’s state meet.

These four boys will continue to work in the coming months with the goal of winning a state championship in Columbus the first weekend of June.

March 18th, 2017

