The road to recovery is paved with miracles for Jon Lindstrom

Jon Lindstrom
Jon Lindstrom (seated in his new electric wheelchair) with representatives of The Chair Doctor (far left and right), Becky Jourdan Young and Robin Sickels Gramlich at Altercare of Alliance. (HERALD PHOTO)

“This was an truly amazing day!” exclaimed Becky Jourdan Young. Six months ago, Louisville resident Jon Lindstrom was in a terrible automobile accident while delivering newspapers that left him teetering on being DOA at the hospital.

He had severe brain injury, two broken legs, a crushed pelvis, was on life support and last rites were given several times. His family gathered and prayed. But God had other plans for him, and he survived!

Jon survived, but then almost lost the battle again, and again rebounded. Six months have now passed. Another setback, back to the hospital, and again Jon rebounded…

MORE OF THIS STORY IN FEB. 16, 2017 HERALD

February 18th, 2017 | article link | tagged | Comments are currently closed.

