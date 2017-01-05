The Louisville Herald

Fundraiser for replacing WWII, Korean Conflict Memorial begins

Photo above shows four Rotarians who also served in the U.S. Military, those being: Back row… Bob Hallier and Bill Wood; Front row… Jim Edwards and Andy Turowski. (DENNY VALENTINE PHOTO)

The Louisville-Nimishillen Historical Society, working under the direction of the Louisville City Council, has begun a fundraising campaign to replace the WWII and Korean Conflict Memorial that is located at the corner of Mill and Gorgas Streets. The adjacent Vietnam War Memorial and the old Doughboy Memorial across the street, which are both in very good condition, are not part of this project and will remain where they stand.

The Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated on April 8, 1956, was “sponsored by the local Gold Star Mothers,” an organization consisting of American mothers who have lost sons or daughters while in combat in any of the United States Armed Forces.

The winning bid for the new Veterans Memorial of $37,600 was submitted by Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville, Ohio. Once this amount of money is pledged and collected, the Veterans Memorial Project Committee will award the bid to the Stier-Israel and enter into a contract to complete the project.

January 4th, 2017 | article link | tagged , | Comments are currently closed.

