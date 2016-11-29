Press Release: Strike Ends

The Louisville City School Board of Education has been notified that the Louisville Education Association (LEA) voted on November 28, 2016 to end the teachers’ strike.

The Louisville City School Board of Education was asked by the LEA to clarify two issues this morning, reduction in force and insurance bills incurred prior to the strike. The LEA withdrew its no reprisal clause and called a meeting for 7pm tonight. The Louisville Education Association has not taken action on the fact finders report, but is planning to later in the week.

“We are anxious to have the regular teachers back in the classroom working with our students and bringing our school district and community together to move forward and heal,” said Superintendent Michele Shaffer.

Classes will be canceled on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 to facilitate teachers returning to the classroom. Students will report to school starting Wednesday, November 30, 2016.

November 28th, 2016 | article link | tagged school | Comments are currently closed.