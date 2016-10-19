Girl Scout Silver Award winner places “My Little Free Library” at Aljancic Park

Katie Horn, an eighth grader at Louisville Middle School, and also a Cadet with Girl Scout Troop 822 is earning her Silver Award by placing “My Little Free Library” in Aljancic Park on Broad St. in Louisville. This is Katie’s ninth year in scouts. The Silver Award is given for a community service project and requires fifty hours of participation. Katie earned her Bronze award as a Junior Girl Scout, and is anticipating earning the Gold Award as a Senior Girl Scout.

My Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange to promote literacy and the love of reading. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share. It is a community, honor system, book exchange. Anyone can access the books for free and if they have a good book it will be welcomed as a replacement, but not a requirement. There are books for children, teens and adults.

