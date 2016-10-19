The Louisville Herald

Your Louisville, Ohio News Source Since 1887

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170, Louisville, OH 44641 330•875•5610

«
»

Girl Scout Silver Award winner places “My Little Free Library” at Aljancic Park

My Little Free Library
Mayor Pat Fallot performs the ribbon cutting for the project “My Little Free Library” at Aljancic Park. With Katie (center) is Girl Scout 822 Troop Leader Kelly Stillwagon. (HERALD PHOTO)

Katie Horn, an eighth grader at Louisville Middle School, and also a Cadet with Girl Scout Troop 822 is earning her Silver Award by placing “My Little Free Library” in Aljancic Park on Broad St. in Louisville. This is Katie’s ninth year in scouts. The Silver Award is given for a community service project and requires fifty hours of participation. Katie earned her Bronze award as a Junior Girl Scout, and is anticipating earning the Gold Award as a Senior Girl Scout.

My Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange to promote literacy and the love of reading. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share. It is a community, honor system, book exchange. Anyone can access the books for free and if they have a good book it will be welcomed as a replacement, but not a requirement. There are books for children, teens and adults.

October 19th, 2016 | article link | tagged , | Comments are currently closed.

Links

Recent Articles

Older Articles

The Louisville Herald, Inc.

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170

Louisville, OH 44641

(330) 875-5610

Open 9–5 M–F

NFIB represents the interest of small and independent business owners before federal and state legislative and executive branches of government. As a matter of policy, NFIB does not endorse or promote the products and services of its members.

Privacy and Return Policies

All information submitted to The Louisville Herald is for use solely by The Herald and will not be sold or transmitted to any other entity.

The price of a subscription includes a $10 non-refundable circulation administrative fee. If a subscription is canceled, a refund will be based on the pro-rated weeks remaining in the subscription, less the $10 fee.

All subscriptions are for a weekly newspaper.

Sorry, puzzle is not working right now.

© 2017   The Louisville Herald | Powered by WordPress | Log in