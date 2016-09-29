Louisville Lions Club Food Drive to benefit Louisville Community Cupboard

One of the purposes of the The Louisville Lions Club is to give back to their community, so it wasn’t a surprise when their committee decided to host a food drive benefit The Louisville Community Cupboard.

Under the direction of President Steve Thomas and LCC Trustees, a plan was soon put into place to collect non-perishables and monetary donations to help the approximately 130 families who experience food insecurities in the Louisville area.

On October 1, let’s help the Louisville Lions make this a successful event – tell your friends and neighbors, share on social media! Just look for the tent at Edward Jones Investment at 1293 California Ave. where Lions Club members will receive your canned goods, cleaning supplies, or monetary donations. Any and all donations will certainly be appreciated.

There will also be hot dogs available with a donation to the Lions Club.

Edward Jones Investment will remain a collection site for the Louisville Community Cupboard. You may drop off your donations Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 29th, 2016 | article link | tagged community | Comments are currently closed.