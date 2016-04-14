WWII – Korean Conflict and Vietnam Veterans Memorials

The Centi-Silverama Book, published in August 1959, lists the names of area residents that perished in conflicts starting with the Revolutionary War through the Korean Conflict and states the following: “So numerous are they among us, and so much a part of the present are the veterans of World War II and the Korean conflict, that local historians have not yet chronicled their names. However, a grateful and reverent community have chiseled in a fitting granite memorial at the northwest corner of Gorgas and Mill streets these names of those who gave their lives in service to their country during World War II.” Thirty six names are then listed of those that gave their all. The Vietnam War Memorial was later added following that conflict.

The Historical Society designated a coordinating committee consisting of Ron Derry, Mike Carden, David Yeagley, and Mike Snyder to spearhead a community effort to restore these memorials. A community-wide planning session will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at the Art and History Gallery located at 120 East Main Street. Interested individuals and community organizations are welcome to attend this community-wide meeting. Also, please feel free to contact Mike Snyder to provide comments or to submit questions at msnyd8r@gmail.com.

