Watch for Motorcycles reminder

Watch for Motorcycles
From the left are Cory Smith – Service Dept., Bob Clapper – Service Operator, and Classic American Thunder owners Matt and Melissa Scott with the Watch for Motorcycles signs. (HERALD PHOTO)

Local resident Bob Clapper had been wanting to install Motorcycle Awareness signs around Louisville. He recently contacted Louisville City Manager Tom Ault about his idea. Tom agreed that if Bob could find a local business to donate, the City would match that donation. The owners of Classic American Thunder were happy to help out. Bob stated that over the last few years there have been many motorcycle accidents in the Louisville area, and that some were fatal. In most cases, the motorcycle operator was not responsible. Ten signs will be installed at Louisville City Limits locations. It is hoped drivers will notice them, be more aware and remember to Watch for Motorcycles and maybe remind others.

Let’s make Louisville safer for all. Classic American Thunder is located at 818 West Main St., Louisville (330) 875-1777.

