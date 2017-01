Louisville Cheerleaders (photo) call your attention to a Scotch Doubles Fundraiser at Colonial Lanes Bowling Alley at Belden, on Saturday, April 2nd from 9 p.m. to closing. Dinner at 7:30, baskets raffled off, 50/50 and Bake Sale. $30 per couple. This fundraiser will help the cheerleaders raise money for new tumbling mats, so come help out the cheerleaders! For more information and tickets call Robin Reese at 330-418-1250 or contact a cheerleader.

March 11th, 2016