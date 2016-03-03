Be an ALLSTAR for the Louisville Community Cupboard!

The 4th Annual ALLSTARS Staff/Student Challenge will take place on Thursday, March 10th at 7:00 pm in the High School gymnasium. Each grade level has elected a team of 6 females and 6 males to represent and compete for their class. They will be competing against each other as well as a High School faculty team and a second faculty team of Elementary and Middle School teachers. All will compete against each other in relay games, an obstacle course, dodgeball and a tug of war to find out “Who are Louisville’s ALLSTARS”?

This year’s event is a fundraiser for the Louisville Community Cupboard. The Entrance Fee is $2 or 2 canned goods. All food items and monetary donations from the evening will go to the Louisville Community Cupboard. For extra competition, the grade levels will be competing against each other for the amount of cans brought in. The class that brings in the most cans will earn extra points for their team. So, be an ALLSTAR for the Community Cupboard—support this worthwhile cause and enjoy an evening of entertainment and laughs.

March 3rd, 2016 | article link | tagged community, school | Comments are currently closed.