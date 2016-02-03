The Louisville Herald

Your Louisville, Ohio News Source Since 1887

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170, Louisville, OH 44641 330•875•5610

«
»

Louisville Middle School Spelling Bee Winner

spelling bee winner
Allen Staley (left) and Gabriella Smith

8th grader Allen Staley bested 33 contestants from grades 6-7-8 to win the Louisville Middle School Spelling Bee held on January 26th. Allen’s winning word was “turpitude.” He is the son of Val and Josh Staley. This year’s runner-up was 7th grader Gabriella Smith, daughter of Stacy and Jason Smith. Allen will represent Louisville Middle School at 70th annual Repository Regional Spelling Bee to be held at GlenOak Main Campus on Saturday, March 5th at 1:30 p.m. Good Luck, Allen!

February 3rd, 2016 | article link | tagged | Comments are currently closed.

Links

Recent Articles

Older Articles

The Louisville Herald, Inc.

308 S. Mill St., PO Box 170

Louisville, OH 44641

(330) 875-5610

Open 9–5 M–F

NFIB represents the interest of small and independent business owners before federal and state legislative and executive branches of government. As a matter of policy, NFIB does not endorse or promote the products and services of its members.

Privacy and Return Policies

All information submitted to The Louisville Herald is for use solely by The Herald and will not be sold or transmitted to any other entity.

The price of a subscription includes a $10 non-refundable circulation administrative fee. If a subscription is canceled, a refund will be based on the pro-rated weeks remaining in the subscription, less the $10 fee.

All subscriptions are for a weekly newspaper.

Sorry, puzzle is not working right now.

© 2017   The Louisville Herald | Powered by WordPress | Log in