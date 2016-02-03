Louisville Middle School Spelling Bee Winner

8th grader Allen Staley bested 33 contestants from grades 6-7-8 to win the Louisville Middle School Spelling Bee held on January 26th. Allen’s winning word was “turpitude.” He is the son of Val and Josh Staley. This year’s runner-up was 7th grader Gabriella Smith, daughter of Stacy and Jason Smith. Allen will represent Louisville Middle School at 70th annual Repository Regional Spelling Bee to be held at GlenOak Main Campus on Saturday, March 5th at 1:30 p.m. Good Luck, Allen!

